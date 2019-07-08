Former council chairman and dairy farmer Eddie Elliott dies aged 96

Former chairman of Fermanagh District Council and Ulster Unionist stalwart Eddie Elliott has died aged 96.

Mr Elliott juggled his responsibilities as a councillor with running his dairy farm during some of the most turbulent years of the Troubles, and oversaw the development of the Lakeland Forum.

Fermanagh & South Tyrone Ulster Unionist chairman James Cooper described Mr Elliott as a “great advocate in Fermanagh”.

Mr Cooper said: “Eddie Elliott was a highly respected Ulster Unionist member of over 40 years, during which time he served as a councillor, on Enniskillen Rural Council, Fermanagh County Council and Fermanagh District Council. During that time he was chairman for several years, and importantly guided the council through very turbulent times in the early period of the Troubles.

“We have now lost a great unionist stalwart and supporter of this association.”

Rosemary Barton MLA said Mr Elliott had provided a great public service to the benefit of both unionists and nationalists.

“Eddie was the council chairman that oversaw the development and opening of the Lakeland Forum in Enniskillen, which was a great advancement to the county at that time and totally new for the area.

“Eddie’s passing will of course be felt most by his family and friends, they are in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”