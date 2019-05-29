Former Liverpool striker hit by NI Champions League final scam

Watching your beloved club play in the Champions League final is a big deal and some die-hard fans are willing to do just about anything to make it to the big match in Madrid.

But one Liverpool fan – who also happens to be a former Reds striker – has spoken of his “devastation” after he fell victim to a ticket scam.

Many fans have struggled to get tickets for the clash between Premier League rivals Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, and have had to resort to buying them second-hand, often at exorbitant prices.

Professional footballer Adam Morgan thought his luck was in when he came across someone apparently willing to sell him a ticket for £200.

Morgan – who made three first-team appearances for Liverpool before leaving the club in 2014 – immediately booked a flight from Manchester to Belfast to pick up the ticket.

It was only when he was boarding the plane that he learned he had been tricked, as the ‘seller’ texted to say he would not be turning up.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Morgan, who now plays for non-league side Curzon Ashton, said: “When there are people like this in the world what chance you got ay!”

Morgan, who had been on Liverpool’s books since the age of five, made his senior breakthrough for the club during the 2012-13 season under manager Brendan Rodgers.

After scoring during a pre-season friendly against Toronto, he made his competitive debut for the Reds as a late substitute in the Europa League win over Hearts.

He started the return leg at Anfield before featuring in the group stage defeat to Anzhi Makhachkala.

Those would be his only competitive appearances for the club as he left the following season.