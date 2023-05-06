News you can trust since 1737
Former Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland Robert Carswell dies at 88

Former Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland Robert Carswell has died at the age of 88.

By Cillian Sherlock, PA
Published 6th May 2023, 07:49 BST- 1 min read
Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by The Rt Hon Sir Robert Carswell, Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland, in Belfast after she offically opened the Laganside Court Complex.

In a tribute on Friday, Lady Chief Justice Siobhan Keegan said she was "deeply saddened" to hear the death of Lord Caswell on Thursday.

Lord Carswell was called to the Bar in 1957 and took Silk in 1971. He was appointed to the High Court in 1984 and was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 1993 and became a Privy Councillor. In 1997, he was appointed Lord Chief Justice and in 2004 he became a Lord of Appeal in Ordinary where he remained until 2009.

Lady Keegan said: "Lord Carswell served with great distinction in high judicial office as Lord Chief Justice and a Law Lord. "He made a huge contribution to our legal system throughout his career. "Lord Carswell was held in high esteem by his judicial colleagues and the legal profession.

"He maintained his connections in retirement and was a good friend to many. "Lord Carswell was also dedicated to public service outside of the law, holding the role of chancellor of the Diocese of Armagh and Diocese of Down and Dromore as well as chairman of Council at the University of Ulster. "He will be greatly missed by his colleagues in the judiciary. "I would like to extend my condolences, and that of the judiciary, to Lord Carswell's wife, Romayne and daughters, Catherine and Patricia and all extended family."

