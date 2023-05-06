Former Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland Robert Carswell has died at the age of 88.

Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by The Rt Hon Sir Robert Carswell, Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland, in Belfast after she offically opened the Laganside Court Complex.

In a tribute on Friday, Lady Chief Justice Siobhan Keegan said she was "deeply saddened" to hear the death of Lord Caswell on Thursday.

Lord Carswell was called to the Bar in 1957 and took Silk in 1971. He was appointed to the High Court in 1984 and was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 1993 and became a Privy Councillor. In 1997, he was appointed Lord Chief Justice and in 2004 he became a Lord of Appeal in Ordinary where he remained until 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lady Keegan said: "Lord Carswell served with great distinction in high judicial office as Lord Chief Justice and a Law Lord. "He made a huge contribution to our legal system throughout his career. "Lord Carswell was held in high esteem by his judicial colleagues and the legal profession.