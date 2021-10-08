Former NI Secretary James Brokenshire dies aged 53, family confirms

James Brokenshire speaking in Stormont House. PA image

The 53-year-old was appointed Secretary of State for NI in July 2016, but stood down due to his health condition in January 2018.

At the time, he revealed that surgery was required on a “small lesion” on his lung.

Last month, the Old Bexley and Sidcup MP said that his cancer had “progressed” and that he was undergoing further treatment.

In a statement posted online on Friday, Mr Brokenshire’s family said: “James was not only a brilliant Government minister as both Security and Immigration Minister at the Home Office and Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office and Ministry for Housing, Communities & Local Government, but a dedicated constituency MP, first for Hornchurch from 2005 to 2010, and then for Old Bexley & Sidcup for the past 11 years.

“But most importantly, he was a loving father to his three children, a devoted husband to Cathy and a faithful friend to so many.”