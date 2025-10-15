Foster carers recognised for their outstanding compassion and love at annual awards

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 15th Oct 2025, 16:29 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 17:45 BST
A local fostering couple within the South Eastern Trust area, Ruth and Philip Clarke, have been honoured at the annual NI Foster Care Awards for providing exceptional care and dedication to the babies and children they have fostered since they opened their home and hearts in 2020.

Ruth and Philip were presented with the Angela Trimble Excellence in Foster Care award, in honour and memory of South Eastern Trust Social Worker David Trimble’s late wife.

Most Popular

Before her passing, Angela and David had been Foster Carers for over 20 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The award given to Ruth and Philip was in recognition of how they have supported babies from hospital discharge and those removed from home, offering a safe, nurturing environment during the child’s critical developmental stage.

Foster Carers Ruth and Philip Clarke were presented with the Angela Trimble Excellence in Foster Care award. Pic credit: SEHSCTplaceholder image
Foster Carers Ruth and Philip Clarke were presented with the Angela Trimble Excellence in Foster Care award. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Over this time, the couple have facilitated multiple transitions to birth families, kinship carers and adopters, always advocating for child-centred planning.

Those who attended the awards ceremony heard how Ruth now serves on an adoption panel, while Philip mentors fathers.

South Eastern Trust Director of Children’s Services and Executive Director of Social Work, Lyn Preece, paid tribute to the couple and shared how “their impact extends far beyond their home, making them truly outstanding Foster Carers.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lyn continued: “I want to say congratulations to our remarkable award winning Foster Carers, Ruth and Philip Clarke on receiving well-deserved recognition.

Head of Service for Fostering, South Eastern Trust area Nuala Hanna, Director of The Fostering Network for NI Kathleen Toner, Ruth and Philip Clarke, South Eastern Trust Social Worker David Trimble and South Eastern Trust Director of Children’s Services and Executive Director of Social Work Lyn Preece. Pic credit: SEHSCTplaceholder image
Head of Service for Fostering, South Eastern Trust area Nuala Hanna, Director of The Fostering Network for NI Kathleen Toner, Ruth and Philip Clarke, South Eastern Trust Social Worker David Trimble and South Eastern Trust Director of Children’s Services and Executive Director of Social Work Lyn Preece. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"Their tireless commitment to providing safe, nurturing homes has truly changed the lives of children.

"It is especially meaningful that this year’s Excellence in Foster Care Award was presented to Ruth and Philip by David Trimble a Social Worker within the Trust, in memory of his late wife Angela, whose enduring impact and dedication to children and families will never be forgotten.”

Kerrylee Weatherall, Director of Children’s Community Services, who spoke on behalf of HSC NI Foster Care at the event, said: “The NI Foster Care Awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our fostering community and recognise the outstanding contribution that Foster Carers make to the lives of children and young people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I am so proud of the dedication, resilience and compassion Foster Carers show each and every day.

“Foster Carers quite simply transform lives. They support and encourage our children, our young people in everything they do, offering a safe and nurturing home environment where children, young people can develop, thrive and reach their goals in life.

"We hope this event goes some way to showing Foster Carers how much we value them.”

placeholder image
Read More
Paediatric allergy team helps save children’s lives by raising anaphylaxis aware...

Kathleen Toner, Director of The Fostering Network Northern Ireland, added: “It is a true honour to be able to recognise these incredible Foster Carers and Kinship Carers in this way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Every winner has gone above and beyond for the children and young people in their care, and I hope they are really proud of themselves.

“Being Foster Carers and Kinship Carers isn’t always easy, it’s a 24-hour job, so I would like to say thank you to the winners, and all Foster and Kinship Carers, for their hard work and dedication.

"You are an integral part of our fostering communities and we are so grateful for the work you do.”

Related topics:Foster care
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice