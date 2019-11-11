FOUND: Key to Benelli motorcycle in NI town

A key has been found to a Benelli motorcycle and handed into the PSNI.

It is unclear where the key was found but it is now in the hands of the PSNI in Lurgan Police Station.

A post by PSNI Craigavon said: “A wee key for a Benelli has been handed in to Lurgan Station.

“If you are missing one - please get in touch.

“Obviously we need to be sure it is yours - so it might help if you can tell us about anything else on the key ring.”

Benelli was established in Pesaro, Italy in 1911, which possibly makes it the oldest of Italian motorcycle factories in operation.