Four adults and one child taken to hospital after horror crash on NI road

Four adults and a child have been taken ti hospital after the afternoon crash on the A1.

LATEST: NI road fully reopened after serious road traffic collision

It has been reported that five people were taken to hospital after a crash between two cars and a lorry on the A1 southbound.

It has been reported that the NIAS (Northern Ireland Ambulance Service) confirmed that they received a call regarding the incident at 1:54pm today.

The report in the Belfast Telegraph said that five emergency crews, one doctor and a HEMS team were sent to the scene.

Following assessment at the scene four adults were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment.

One child was taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The A1 has now reopened in both directions following the crash.