Free Presbyterian moderator says McIlveen victims remarks not church policy

The moderator of the Free Presbyterian Church has criticised remarks made by a prominent minister who suggested all victims of the Troubles – including perpetrators – should be assessed anonymously in terms of compensation.

Rev David McIlveen sparked controversy after he told the BBC Sunday Sequence programme he would not necessarily object to compensation for ex-paramilitaries who needed support.

Rev David McIlveen said all victims should have their needs for support assessed anonymously

While he stressed he “would not condone the actions of violent or murderous people”, Rev McIlveen added that every person should be assessed anonymously and “according to their specific needs”.

“It wouldn’t be the classification of perpetrator or the classification of the innocent,” he said.

“It would be the classification of those who have specific needs – that would be the criteria.”

But moderator Rev Gordon Dane, minister in Crossgar, said Rev McIlveen “does not speak for the church on these matters nor is he as spokesman for the church on any matter”.

He told the News Letter: “I was very surprised by these comments, as I don’t think it would be the attitude of the membership of church. While I can’t speak officially on behalf of the Presbytery, from my experience these views are certainly not reflective of the church as a whole.”

Rev Dane said he fundamentally disagreed with the remarks, which he claimed had caused “a lot of anger”.

He added: “I just don’t understand where he is coming from. I can’t see how a perpetrator should be allowed to have compensation when they were responsible for these acts in the first place.”

Meanwhile, Innocent Victims United spokesman Kenny Donaldson has also criticised Rev McIlveen’s comments, claiming the argument that perpetrators should be eligible for the proposed pension “is morally defunct and must cease to be given validity”.