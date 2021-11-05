Ballymena mother-of-two Aurelia Kelly

The 54-year-old mother-of-two was the wife of the Rev Trevor Kelly, curate of the Church of Ireland parish of Drummaul, Duneane & Ballyscullion, which is in the Diocese of Connor.

The Bishop of Connor, the Rt Rev George Davison, said: “Aurelia was much loved by her family and by the parish families in Connor diocese where she lived and served.

“She was a lady who made a wonderful contribution to the lives of those around her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“On behalf of all of us in Connor diocese, I express our love and sympathy to Trevor, their children Andrew and Rebecca and to Aurelia’s parents.

“Please continue to hold the whole family in your prayers at this difficult time.

“May they know the hope and comfort of Christ as they grieve.

“The eternal God is your refuge and underneath are the everlasting arms [Deuteronomy 33:27].”

Police said Mrs Kelly died at the scene of an incident which involved a car and a lorry at around 2.50pm on Thursday afternoon on the Frosses Road in Ballymoney.

They appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact the PSNI on 101 quoting reference number 993 of 04/11/21.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry