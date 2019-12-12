Fundraiser set up after tragic death of Irish League footballer exceeds its target - in less than 24 hours

A gofundme page set up after the tragic death of Irish league footballer Jerry Thompson has far exceeded its £1000 target.

Set up by a friend of the family, its aim was to raise money to support his young son and family.

The page says: "As you all know Jerry Thompson sadly lost his life on tues 10th December and we would like to help his family and young son at this difficult time.



"The loss of a loved one at any time is difficult but for someone so young to die so suddenly and not long after becoming a father it will be extremely tough and we would like to relieve some of the financial burden that now falls upon his family.



"We have set up this page to initially raise funds to help towards any funeral costs, any memorial and also support for his young son should it be needed



"At times like this the footballing community will pull together to help one of our own ❤ RIP Jerry, forever man of the match



"Irish League Fans".

The gofundme page

Tributes left for Jerry Thompson

Flowers left for Jerry Thompson