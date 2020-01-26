Funeral details for Seamus Mallon

The funeral for Seamus Mallon will take place tomorrow.

The former deputy First Minister and deputy leader of the SDLP passed away in Co Armagh on Friday afternoon.

His funeral mass will be celebrated tomorrow at 12noon in Saint James of Jerusalem Church, Mullaghbrack, in the Archdiocese of Armagh.

The chief celebrant of the mass will be Archbishop Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Dromore and Primate of All Ireland.

Father Michael Woods, Parish Priest of Tandragee (Ballymore and Mullaghbrack), will concelebrate the mass.