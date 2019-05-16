Funeral details for Toome road crash victim Calvin Parke

The young Magherafelt man who was killed in a road accident on Tuesday night, will be laid to rest in the town on Saturday.

Twenty-two-year-old Calvin Parke, of Sherbourne Park, died in a one-vehicle crash on Roguery Road, Toome, around 9.30pm.

According to a notice on Garvins Funeral Home website, a celebration of Calvin's life will take place on Saturday at the family home at 1pm, followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery.

His mum, Dianne Parke, shared a photograph of Calvin on Facebook, with a message saying: "My heart will never beat the same. My soul is crushed. My baby boy."

The funeral notice requests family flowers only with donations, if desired, in lieu for Minding Your Head, payable to Garvin's Funeral Service (Donations a/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt.

It reads: “An angel lived among us, a gift from God above. He showered us with kindness and shared with us his love.”

In another notice the management, staff and employees of Super Seal Windows Systems express their regret at the passing of Calvin and extend sympathy to his mother and family circle.