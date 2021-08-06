Tandragee man Matthew Biggerstaff who died tragically in an incident yesterday. He was 21 years old.

The 21-year-old died after an incident at the Taranto Limited Factory on the Old Scarva Road, on Tuesday afternoon.

A funeral service for Mr Biggerstaff will be held on Saturday at Ballymore Parish Church in his home town of Tandragee.

A former pupil of Tandragee Junior High School, Matthew was a very popular young man and his sudden death has plunged the town into great sadness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week his family issued a statement: “We are devastated at the sudden and tragic death of Matthew who was a much loved son, brother, grandson, cousin and nephew.

“Matthew had the ability to light up a room with his bubbly personality and his smile.

“Just like any young person of 21, he loved spending time with his friends and he was a great friend to so many people.

“We will remember him most for his smile and his hugs.

“We would like to thank everyone who has been in touch with messages of sympathy and support.

“The fact that there have been so many messages that showed how much he was loved by everyone, is a real comfort at this very difficult time.”

His funeral announcement said that Matthew Thomas, formerly of Montague Park, Tandragee, is the much loved son of Paul and Michala, the dearly loved brother of Christopher and treasured grandson of Ronnie and Eileen Biggerstaff and Jennifer and the late Neville Joy.

The family has stated that the hous is strictly private.

The funeral cortege will leave his mother’s home, 5 Woodview Park, Tandragee on Saturday at 2pm, via Montague Street to Ballymore Parish Church for a funeral service.

The service is restricted to family and close friends and will be followed by a private committal in the adjoining churchyard.

The family have asked that donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to the Air Ambulance NI, c/o Jackson Stoops & Sons, Funeral Directors, TDI House, 92 Market Street, Tandragee BT62 2BP or online at jstoops.co.uk.

-

-

Tandragee man Matthew Biggerstaff will be remembered for ‘his smile and hugs’ says family Read full story here

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.