Funeral details released for ‘gentleman’ John Mulholland

Details of the funeral of NI businessman and rally sponsor John Mulholland have been released.

A post on Funeral Times says his Requiem Mass will be held on Thursday at 12 noon in St Oliver Plunkett Church, Toomebridge.

The service will be followed by cremation in Roselawn Crematorium at 4pm.

The post adds that the father-of-four passed away “after the most courageous 14 month battle with cancer, surrounded by his beloved wife Alicia, children Alicia, Shona, Johnnie and Anna” on August 17.

“Deeply regretted by his loving wife, children, his father Dermot, twin brother Paul and brother Barry,” adds the post.

