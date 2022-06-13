Funeral details released for tragic Corey Aughey - funeral goers asked to 'kindly wear a piece of blue clothing'

A post on Funeral Times says that "Corey Jack AUGHEY who died on June 5 tragically abroad" is the "Very much loved son of Leanne and Colin, cherished and adored brother of Jay, Darci and Joel and loving grandson of Suzanne, John and Kate."

It adds: "A celebration of Corey's life will be held from his late home, 66 Glenbryn Drive, Belfast on Wednesday 15th June, at 12.30pm and afterwards to Roselawn Cemetery.

"Corey's family would like to request that everyone attending, could kindly wear a piece of blue clothing".

A message added to the funeral notice says: "Will be forever missed by his heartbroken mummy, daddy, brothers, sister, grandparents and family circle.

"Our Corey Bap, we are going to be lost without you.

"The one thing you always said was, a kiss would make everything better but how come we still have this never ending heartache?

"You were one of a kind wee man, no one will ever replace the spot we have for you in our hearts.

Corey Aughey

"If we could pick family members, no one would be able to pick, such an amazing son, brother, cousin, nephew or grandson.

"We are so grateful that you got to live your whole life in happiness and didn't get to see the real big bad world.

"This isn't goodbye wee man, its a see you later. ''Much much our wee Corey Bap''."

Earlier, the North West Belfast District Scouts held a minutes silence and were all upstanding for little Corey.