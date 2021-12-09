Funeral details released for tragic dad Aaron Harkin | ‘you had the biggest, kindest, caring heart’ | ‘a life taken too soon’

A post on Funeral Times says that Mr Harkin was the ‘beloved partner of Chloe, devoted father of Brody and Ashton, loving brother of Glen, Laura, Marc and Chloe, son of Mandy and the late Marc, cherished grandson of Josephine and the late Dermot Harkin

and much loved nephew of Martin and Ann French.

The death insertion adds: ‘His funeral will leave his home on Saturday (December 11th) at 12.35p.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 1p.m.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.’

It adds: ‘Deeply regretted by his sorrowing partner, sons, brothers, sisters, mother, granny, aunts, uncles and family circle.’

Mr Harkin was from Strabane, but lived in Sion Mills.

Yesterday on social media Strabane Playclub issued an emotive post, they said: “With the heaviest heart today I write this notice. Our Playclub community are totally devastated, heartbroken, deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of Aaron Harkin.

“We express our deepest sympathy, our thoughts and prayers to his beautiful wee family, Chloe & the boys, who he loved and adored, to Anne, Glenn, Marc, (Sparky), & Chloe, who he would move heaven and earth for, to his extended family circle.

“Aaron you had the biggest, kindest, caring heart that I ever knew and you shared it with the world, that beautiful smile just light up the room.”

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan yesterday posted: “My sincerest and deepest thoughts and prayers are with the Harkin family tonight, his mum, brothers, sisters, Aaron’s partner Chloe, his friends and all who knew him.

“There are no words for such a difficult loss. It’s heartbreaking. The prayers of this entire community are with you all.”

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

And SDLP Councillor Jason Barr added: “My sincere heartfelt condolences go out this evening to the family and friends of Aaron Harkin

“To his partner Chloe, young son Brody, mum Mandy, brothers Glen and Marc, sisters

Laura and Chloe. Such devastating news.

“Please keep all Aarons family and friends in your prayers in the days and weeks ahead.”

Another tribute from Life After - a community group set up to help and support people who have lost loved ones as a result of a road traffic collision - posted: “This morning we are saddened to hear of the passing of the late Aaron Harkin, After he was involved in an RTC on the A5 yesterday outside Strabane.

“Could everyone please keep the Harkin family in your thoughts and prayers as they come to terms with this traumatic event.

“We at Life After offer our deepest sympathies to Aaron’s family and wish you Gods richest blessings in the days and months ahead with the reassurance that we are there to offer support and assistance if or when required.

“Life After Support team: Christopher Sherrard”

Meanwhile, in another tribute Raymond Barr said: “It was with great shock and a lot of sadness that I learned of the passing of Aaron Harkin yesterday, a death is a blow anytime but when it happens to someone so young it is truly devastating and a sure indication of how vulnerable we are,

“Aaron with his brother Glen have been regulars in my bar for many years, both larger than life characters,

“Aaron had an unparalleled zest and hunger for life, mischievous to a point and someone you would have heard while walking across the car park before even entering the bar,.

“Many times i would have told him to calm down only to be told OK Raymond with a broad smile on his face, in one ear and out the other.

“The testimonies on social media overnight are a reflection of the esteem in which he was held, Aarons passing evokes those feelings of a life taken too soon and the sheer helplessness and sadness that accompanies it”.

This morning the PSNI issued an appeal for information following the fatal road traffic collision at Victoria Road, Ballymagorry, Strabane on Tuesday 7th December.

They said the driver of a white Volkswagen Transporter van, a man aged in his 20’s, died as a result of the collision involving a red Scania cement lorry, at around 3.25pm.

The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital where he remains receiving treatment.

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing to anyone who was driving in the area on Tuesday afternoon and witnessed the collision or who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries to contact them at Sprucefield on 101 quoting reference number 1269 07/12/21.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry, Editor Police are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision at Victoria Road, Ballymagorry, Strabane on Tuesday 7th December.

The driver of a white Volkswagen Transporter van, a man aged in his 20’s, died as a result of the collision involving a red Scania cement lorry, at around 3.25pm.

Meanwhile the driver of the lorry was taken to hospital where he remains receiving treatment.

Victoria Road was closed overnight as enquiries were conducted at the scene, but has now re-opened.