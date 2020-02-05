Funeral details released for tragic Patrick Gibbons - whose body was found after extensive search outside Antrim

Funeral details have been released for Patrick Gibbons.

READ: Body of man found outside Antrim during search for missing Patrick Gibbons - post mortem to take place

A death notice on Funeral Times says he died suddenly on February 3.

He is described as a 'much loved brother of Teresa and Elaine, dear nephew of Jimmy, a loving uncle".

His Requiem Mass will take place at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Greystone Road, Antrim with committal afterwards in Belmont Cemetery.

Last week a PSNI Facebook appeal was put out for the 54-year-old from the Antrim area.

Last weekend the PSNI carried out extensive searches in the Six Mile Water area of Antrim.