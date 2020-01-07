Funeral details released for tragic schoolboy JP Smyth - as tributes remember his 'infectious personality"

Funeral details have been released for 15-year-old John Paul Smyth who was last seen alive on New Year's Eve.

A death insertion on Funeral Times says the youngster - a pupil at Saint Paul's in Bessbrook - died 'unexpectedly on January 4'.

READ: Widespread search for 15-year-old NI schoolboy ends in tragedy - support now available for friends

He is being deeply mourned by his parents - Gerard and Adele - and siblings - Jamie-Lee, Katie-Rose, Lacole, J.J, Darren and Leon.

The notice says his remains were due to arrive home last evening (Monday 6th January).

His funeral will be held at 11am at St Patrick's Church Keady and burial will take place after the service in adjoining cemetery.

The notice asks for donations in lieu of family flowers to "K9 Search and Rescue and Kilkeel Coastguards".

Earlier posts from Saint Paul's High School said: "The tragic and accidental death of our esteemed Year 12 pupil JP Smyth has shocked and saddened us all. The thoughts and prayers of the entire St Paul’s community go out to JP’s family and friends.

"JP’s infectious personality and his friendly smile endeared him to so many pupils and staff at St Paul’s."

The post added: "If you’ve been affected by JP’s death and wish to talk to someone who can help you, you can contact the Lifeline helpline on 0808 800 8000."

Posts from friends on social media say: "RIP jp. Taken far too soon. Gonna mis ya. Was a good friend", "I had just found out that my friend jp smyth had passed away at the age of 16, it's pritty sad and I wish his family well" and "Sincere condolences to the family and friends of John Paul (JP) Smyth on their sad and tragic loss. Rest in peace #Newry".