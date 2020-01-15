Funeral for Carrick man Glenn Quinn this afternoon

A service of thanksgiving for the life of Carrick man Glenn Quinn will be held this afternoon at Joymount Presbyterian Church in the town.

The body of Mr Quinn, 47, was discovered in a flat at Ashleigh Park in the Woodburn area on Saturday, January 4.

Police say he was the victim of an attack that resulted in his death and have launched a murder investigation.

A vigil in his memory was held in Carrickfergus on Saturday evening.

Mr Quinn's family, in a statement issued to media by the PSNI, made an appeal for anyone with information about the killing to contact police.

“Glenn was a Carrick man through and through, he was a granda, husband, son, brother and uncle who showed nothing but kindness to everyone he met. Glenn hated to see anyone enduring any form of hardship and would have gone out of his way to help anyone, he was just a true gentleman," the statement added.

The service at 2pm will be taken by Rev Laszlo Orban, assistant minister of Joymount Presbyterian.

A private committal service will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.