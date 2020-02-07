Funeral for NI man who died on honeymoon in Las Vegas

The funeral is to take place tomorrow of an NI man who died while on honeymoon in Las Vegas.

Gary Malcolm Love passed away suddenly on January 20 this year while he was on honeymoon with his bride Grace.

Gary Love’s newly wed wife Grace found her husband’s body in their hotel room.

The cause of death has not yet been established.

Mr Love, 33, was living in Waringstown but the family is originally from Portadown and are well-known in the area.

His mother Rosemary Bacon, who is from Killicomaine, flew to Nevada with her daughter Sarah and son Kenneth to be with Mrs Love and to try to bring home Mr Love's remains.

His father Malcolm, who also lives in Portadown, said his son was dedicated to his family.

“His family were his main priority,” said Malcolm. “He lived for them.”

“We are all stunned,” he added. “This is not what we had been expecting.

“Gary and Grace had lived together for some time now and decided they wanted to get married.

“Gary had been to Las Vegas a few times to see the boxing and the UFC too.

“There were trips planned to the Grand Canyon and everything was going well.

“They had travelled over to Nevada last week and they were married on Friday.

Mr Love, who lived at Valley Lane Waringstown, leaves behind three children, Bethany, Molly-Rose and Pippa.

His funeral service is on Saturday at Noon in Seagoe Parish Church with committal following in Kernan Cemetery.

The family have requested family flowers only please, but people can make donations in lieu of flowers if desired for the benefit of The Children’s Hospice, c/o Milne Funeral Services 59 Seagoe Road Portadown BT63 5HS.

His death notice said that family and friends will be made most welcome at his mother’s home 105 Festival Road Portadown BT63 5HF.