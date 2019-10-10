Funeral for NI school girl who died waiting for heart transplant

The young Magherafelt girl who died at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children while waiting for a heart transplant will be laid to rest on Sunday.

Eleven-year-old Aimee Brady, from Tulach Way, had waiting for nine months for a transplant.

Aimee with Ulster and Ireland player Rory Best opening the new heart centre in June.

She had required constant monitoring and treatment at the Clark Clinic for a complex heart defect and had been unable to leave the hospital.

Over the summer Aimee helped Ulster and Irish Rugby champion Rory Best open a new specialist heart centre.

Her parents Valerie and Stephen devoted their lives to caring for her while she was receiving treatment.

The family had also launched a fundraising appeal to help them cover the cost of expenses of travelling to the hospital and parking costs.

An online death notice stated that Aimee passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

She had an older brother, Taylor, and had been a pupil at Spires Integrated Primary School, Magherafelt.

A funeral service for Aimee will take place in St Swithin's Parish Church, Magherafelt, on Sunday afternoon followed by burial in nearby Polepatrick Cemetery.

The notice reads: “ 'The tears in our eyes we wipe away, the pain in our hearts will always stay.' Will always be loved and remembered by her mummy, daddy, brother, grandparents, Cookie and the entire family circle."