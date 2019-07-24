Funeral for teenage GAA player Ryan Mahoney to be held tomorrow

A teenage GAA player who died in a horror crash at the weekend will be laid to rest tomorrow.

Ryan Mahoney, from Augher, died following a two-vehicle collision on the Clanabogan Road in Omagh.

The 17-year-old was a passenger in a black Audi which was struck in a head on collision with a white Mercedes at around 8.25pm on Sunday.

Three other people, a male and two females, who were in the Audi were taken to hospital along with the female driver of the other vehicle. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening at present.

Ryan’s funeral Mass is due to take place at St Macartan’s Church, Augher, which is also known as ‘The Forth Chapel’, at noon tomorrow.

A family notice read: “Deeply regretted by his loving parents, brother, sisters, grandmother, niece, uncles, aunts, cousins and entire family circle and friends.”

Ryan played for Gael Naomh Padraig, which is a combined underage team involving his own club Augher St Macartans and neighbouring Clogher Eire Og.

Paying tribute to Ryan, Clogher Eire Og said they were “devastated” to hear about his untimely death.

“He brought fun, laughter and devilment wherever he went. He was a great team mate and even better friend,” the club added.

“Our thought and prayers are with his family, friends, all members of Augher St Macartans GAC and the wider community at this extremely difficult time.”

Ryan’s former school, St Ciaran’s College in Ballygawley, also expressed sadness following his sudden death.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the school said: “All at St Ciaran’s deeply regret the sad news of the untimely passing of our former pupil Ryan Mahoney and offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends. St Ciaran, pray for him.”