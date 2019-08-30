Funeral of Belfast actress Julie Maxwell takes place

Family and friends of actress Julie Maxwell follow her coffin as it leaves her north Belfast family home for Roselawn Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Mourners gathered in Belfast this afternoon for the funeral of award-winning Belfast actress Julie Maxwell.

Ms Maxwell, who was from the north of the city, passed away suddenly after collapsing on a night out in the city on Saturday.

Funeral of Belfast actress Julie Maxwell who died suddenly last week. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

She was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

The 36-year-old stage and TV actress, a winner of the Kenneth Branagh Renaissance Award and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland Individual Artist Award, starred in the BBC NI comedy show, Soft Border Patrol.

Her former school, Hazelwood Integrated College, this week paid tribute to their “very active and talented” former pupil.

Her agent Philip Young said: “She was a force of nature that brought happiness and laughter to everyone both on and off stage.”

Mourners at the funeral of actress Julie Maxwell. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

