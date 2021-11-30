Funeral of tragic principal Francis Lagan held today
The funeral of a Northern Ireland principal killed after a tree hit his car during stormy weather is taking place soon.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 10:45 am
Francis Lagan, who has been described as “a giant of a man in his prime”, died on Friday after a falling tree struck his car.
He was principal of St Mary’s Primary School in Maghera, Co Londonderry.
His car was hit by the tree while travelling on the Dublin Road near Antrim.
A death notice said Requiem Mass for Mr Lagan would take place at 11am on Tuesday at St Patrick’s Church, Glen, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.
The death notice described him as a “beloved husband” and “devoted father”.