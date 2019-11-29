Funeral on Monday of Larne schoolgirl Gracie Gordon

The funeral of schoolgirl Gracie Gordon will be held in Larne on Monday (December 2).

The 14-year-old St Killian’s College, Garron Tower, pupil passed away after accidentally falling into the River Inver in Larne on Tuesday night.

A family notice on the Funeral Times site states: “Died November 27, 2019, suddenly, darling daughter of Alex and Danielle, beloved sister of Charlie Louise and a dearest grand-daughter.

“Requiem Mass to be held at midday on Monday 2nd December in St. MacNissis Church and afterwards to Larne Cemetery.

“Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired (cheques made payable) to Dogs Trust (Gracie Leigh’s favourite charity), c/o E. W. Ramsey & Son 5 Upper Main Street, Larne, BT40 1SY.”