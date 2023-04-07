Funeral service for footballer Aodhán Gillen will take place in Glengormley on Monday

Aodhán Gillen

Aodhán Gillen died at the RVH on Thursday (April 6) as a result of injuries sustained during the collision on the Scullions Road in Newtownabbey.

Aodhán, who signed for Dundela from Danske Bank Premiership side Carrick Rangers in January, suffered critical injuries when he was struck by a vehicle around 7.40am on March 14.

The PSNI confirmed details of the tragedy on Friday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report shortly after 7.40am on Tuesday, 14th March that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a Grey Volkswagen Tiguan. The man has been named as 22-year-old Aodhán Gillen from the Newtownabbey area.

“Emergency services attended and Mr Gillen was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. Sadly, while he was in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries, he passed away.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Scullions Road area around this time and date and who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 248 of 14/03/23.”

A notice on the Funeral Times website said Aodhán “passed away peacefully at the RVH on Thursday 6th April 2023,” and added: “Beloved son of Margaret and Michael, much loved brother of Eoin, Cian and Corin.

“Aodhán’s remains will leave his family home, 40 Mayfield Walk, BT36 7WR at 11.15 am on Monday 10th April for Requiem Mass in St Bernard’s Church Glengormley at 12.00 noon.”

In a Facebook message, Dundela FC said: “Aodhán’s “caring nature, and his friendly attitude made him a popular player with his teammates and members of the club.

“We as a club cannot fathom the unimaginable pain Aodhán’s family and friends are experiencing at present, and we offer them our sincere condolences at this devastating time.”

