Funeral taking place later for tragic John Steele in own home

Funeral Times says Mr Steele who died “suddenly” is the dearly loved son of Jackie and Artie and dear father to Caitlyn and Macy-Lee.
A service for Mr Steele will be held today (July 14) at 2pm in his home in Lindara Drive in Larne before moving to Larne Cemetery.
The death notice added: “He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving family.”
Mr Steele fell to his death from the top of a 50-foot pyre in Antiville on Saturday night.
The 202 foot tall Craigyhill bonfire collapses in flames in Larne.
The record breaking bonfire for height that was lit in Craigyhill in Larne was dedicated to the memory of Mr Steele.
Tributes paid to tragic John Steele
Last updated: Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 12:36