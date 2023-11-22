Funeral taking place tomorrow for Antrim man and Afghanistan veteran William Onion who died in accident on Mount Snowdon
and live on Freeview channel 276
William Dennis Onion had been living near Bournemouth with his partner.
He worked as a personal trainer and tour guide – under the name Coach Pickles – and was well known for charity fundraising.
The Antrim man is reported to have died after falling from a ridge on Mount Snowdon on November 11.
A death notice on funeraltimes.com said: “Passed away on the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month on Mount Snowdon.
"Loving son of Alastair and Julie, much loved brother of Amy, dear grandson of Dennis and the late Irene, Betty and the late Tony, cherished partner of Nichol.“A service of thanksgiving for William's life will be held in Wrays Funeral Church, 41 Church Street, Antrim, BT41 4BE on Thursday 23rd November 2023 at 1-30pm with committal afterwards in Sixmile Cemetery.
"Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired, to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust or Llanberis mountain rescue team c/o Wrays Funeral Directors (address as above) or donate online at www.wraysfuneraldirectors.co.uk.“Always loved and missed by the entire family circle and his many friends.“He was happy, loved and someone that whoever met him, thought the world of him. William, we will miss you always”.
Meanwhile a GoFundMe appeal to raise money towards funeral costs has brought in £8,379 so far.