Funeral to be held for teacher who 'always had a smile on her face'

A retired primary teacher who died after being struck by a car while out walking at weekend, is to be laid to rest tomorrow.

Briege Currie from Edendork, Dungannon, was walking with her sister, Aileen, along the Quintinmanus Road on Sunday morning.

Ms Currie, who was in her 70’s, died at the scene while her sister was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

Her Requiem Mass will take place at 11am in St Malachy’s Church, Edendork, on Wednesday followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Ms Currie spent most of her professional life teaching in St Patrick’s Primary School, Dungannon, until she retired some years ago.

In a social media tribute, Edendork GAC said: “Briege always had a smile on her face, she was a caring and sincere person and she will be sorely missed by everyone in the Edendork community and by many beyond.”

Ms Currie is survived by her brothers and sisters.