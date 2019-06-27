Funeral today for mother of three who died in crash

A mother of three who died in a car crash last Friday will be laid to rest following a funeral in Co Antrim today.

Shymol Thomas, a nurse at Antrim Area Hospital who was originally from the Kerala region in southern India but lived in Antrim with her husband and three children, died following the crash that happened just before 6.45pm on the A26 Crankill Road near Ballymena.

A news website for the Malayalee community, of which Shymol was a much-loved member, reported that she was travelling with a friend, also a nurse, as well as the driver’s son and a friend.

According to BritishMalayali.co.uk, Shymol and her husband Nelson John had lived in Antrim for around 15 years and both have strong links to the Malayalee community there.

Her funeral will take place at St Comgall’s Parish Church on the Oriel Road, Antrim at 9.30am today, followed by interment at Belmont Cemetery.

The family have asked that any donations in memory of Mrs Thomas are made to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland or the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.