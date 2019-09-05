Funeral today for ‘Peace People’ founder Ciaran McKeown

Ciaran McKeown News Letter Political Correspondent Oct 03
The funeral of highly respected journalist and peace campaigner Ciaran McKeown will take place today.

Mr McKeown, who was born in Londonderry in 1943 and raised in Belfast, is a former News Letter political correspondent who had also worked with the Irish News and Daily Mirror newspapers.

He is best known for his work as a peace activist who helped found the Peace People organisation in the 1970s.

He passed away on September 1 following a period of illness.

His funeral will take place today at 10am at Good Shepherd Church in Belfast, followed by cremation at Roselawn.