Funeral under way for Sir William Wright at Green Pastures in Ballymena: live updates throughout

He was already buried earlier today – (see here: Sir William Wright buried before his funeral: minister declares him a ‘genuine Christian’ who shunned ‘fancy ways’)

The Green Pastures service, taken by Pastor Darren Pearson, has begun with the songs ‘Great is Thy Faithfulnesst’ and ‘Saviour King’, sung in the modern style with guitars and keyboards.

Lauren, granddaughter of Sir William, read from Psalm 37 (23–32, KJV):

The steps of a good man are ordered by the LORD: and he delighteth in his way.

Though he fall, he shall not be utterly cast down: for the LORD upholdeth him with his hand.

I have been young, and now am old; yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, nor his seed begging bread.

He is ever merciful, and lendeth; and his seed is blessed.

Depart from evil, and do good; and dwell for evermore.

For the LORD loveth judgment, and forsaketh not his saints; they are preserved for ever: but the seed of the wicked shall be cut off.

The righteous shall inherit the land, and dwell therein for ever.

The mouth of the righteous speaketh wisdom, and his tongue talketh of judgment.

The law of his God is in his heart; none of his steps shall slide.

Live updates throughout the service.

After that Pastor Jeff Wright, son of Sir William, said: “This is a sad day, but it’s also a celebration...

“What to say about dad? My father was a lot of things to a lot of people. But to us he was ‘dad’. He was ‘granda’. And even ‘great granda’. And yet we were all aware of the largeness of who he was.

“Dad was a storyteller, a leader, a creator, an inventor, and an adventurer. He was a genius, and he was a traveller and a wind-up merchant.

“He loved a good gaeg. He was always curious and so very kind-hearted and generous in all his ways. But always, always absolutely the boss.

“Even Ted, our dog, knew he was the boss without hearing it said. He could give you the bet clip round the ear but also the best hugs. The best well-dones. And he handed out the best advice that any man or woman could get, and told us so many times: ‘Love your wife son and go travel the world, make memories.’

“He exuded authority and respect and he didn’t suffer what he called ‘spacemen’: ‘That boy’s a spaceman!’ He didn’t suffer them too well.

“And you know he probably would’ve had leadership-style issues...

“He met the Queen, and he got the titles. Obviously he was born for medals and achievements and firsts and yet he loved and championed his family which you could tell was important to him by all the pictures of us he had hung around the walls of his house.

“He loved Jesus. And his church. And he prayed with mum every night before sleep. They never missed a night, right up until just the last few weeks.

“His life and marriage was an example set out and lived for us to follow.”