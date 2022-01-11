He also revealed that his daughter picked up a Northern Ireland accent having attending school in Belfast while he was filming.

The actor has been conducting a number of interviews recently ahead of the release of a new adaptation of the film Cyrano, written by his wife Erica Schmidt.

Dinklage, best known for the role of Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, told the Irish Times: “Having played Tyrion for so many years, I feel like it’s the biggest part of my life.

This image released by HBO shows Peter Dinklage in a scene from the final episode of "Game of Thrones," that aired Sunday, May 19, 2019. (HBO via AP)

“It meant so much to me working on that show and living in Ireland.

“It’s hard to delineate between the life of that and the role, and the show. So that definitely has had the most impact on me.

“Belfast was my home away from home. I miss it terribly.”

Belfast has been home to filming and production of Game of Thrones since the series first aired in 2011.

It has been more than three years since Dinklage has been in Northern Ireland with filming having concluded for Game of Thrones in the summer of 2018.

In an interview with the Irish Independent he talked further about his time living in the Province.

He said: “For me, being the only American in the cast, it wasn’t just a show that I miss, it’s the life over there in Ireland.

“I’d live over there six months of the year, I had a daughter who went to school there, she came home to us talking with this Irish accent.

“I loved the community of Belfast, and of Northern Ireland ... and I just miss that, I miss being a part of their lives.

“Liam Cunningham (the Dublin actor who played Davos Seaworth in Game of Thrones) is one of my favourite human beings.

“I really miss that guy, and Dermot, my driver. I got really close to his family, and the people up there, the people of Ireland as a whole, the lifestyle there, which was so very unlike living where I live in New York city.

“I looked forward to it every year, and I miss it.”

Dinklage was born in New Jersey in 1969 and raised in an Irish-American family.

As an Irish-American Catholic, he said that he got “all the guilt, but not all the beautiful countryside”.

