Game of Thrones NI actor Andrew Dunbar dies suddenly

Tributes have been paid to a Co Antrim actor who died suddenly on Christmas Eve.

Andrew Dunbar, who was best known for his work on Game of Thrones, was originally from Portrush but had been living in Belfast.

Acting agency The Extras Dept described Mr Dunbar as a “talented performer” who had an “infectious personality”.

In a Facebook post the agency said: “To say we are shocked and saddened at the passing of Andrew Dunbar is an understatement.

“We have so many fond memories of the years Andrew worked with us. He was so versatile we could cast him in anything, he was such a talented performer he would always end up being featured, and he was so adored that he was always requested by productions again and again.”

The message said Mr Dunbar would be best remembered for his roles as Stark and Theon Greyjoy’s double on Game of Thrones, in Line of Duty and Derry Girls.

“But most of all he’ll be remembered by his kind soul and infectious personality. Thank you for all you did for us Andrew. We will miss you dearly,” the post concluded.

One friend, Lonan O’Neill, posted his own Facebook tribute, saying: “RIP Andrew Dunbar. Can’t believe you are gone.

“One of the most kind, caring, immensely talented and inspiring people to be around and truly one in a million.”

The ASIWYFA band posed a message that said: “ASIWYFA lost a brother, a comrade and a collaborator in tragic circumstances on Christmas Eve. Words alone cannot describe our devastation.”

Belfast based actor David Bell said: “What a shock, I worked with Andrew on quite a few productions he was great craic, he looked the part and acted the part he will be sadly missed.”

Another friend, Graham Smith, in a Twitter message said: “The most awful news hit a lot of us yesterday, we lost a great friend. Really is awful. Comforting to see how many people loved him.”

A notice on the funeraltimes.com website states that Mr Dunbar died at home in Martinez Avenue, Belfast, but was originally from Hopefield Park in Portrush.

He is described as the “dearly loved son of Edna and the late Roy, loving brother of David and Alan and a much loved brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin.”

A service of thanksgiving for Mr Dunbar’s life will be held at 2pm on Monday, December 30, at Ballywillan Presbyterian Church in Portrush.