Co Down man Joshua Boyd, who works in Dublin, will be at Croke Park next September to see Garth Brooks

The 30-year-old from Gilford is particularly looking forward to hearing the country music star’s rendition of ‘Friends in Low Places’ which has taken on an added meaning for him.

Joshua said: “A few weeks ago when the rumbles of a potential concert started I got very excited ... and my wallet got very nervous.

“So once the dates and tickets were announced the date went straight into my diary and an early alarm was set this morning.”

Country music star Garth Brooks on the roof of Croke Park in Dublin to promote his two Dublin concerts. Three more dates have now been added

Then came the online queueing system: “I originally logged on to the queue for Saturday but there where 130,000 people ahead in the queue and I knew Croke only holds about 80,000.

“So on my phone I checked for Friday and there was only 12,000 in the queue so I had a good feeling.

“I only had to stay in the queue about 15 minutes.

“All the standing tickets seemed to have gone by that stage and it would only let me buy two seated but it gave me good seats.

“The worry kicked in when I pressed confirm on the tickets and got a loading screen that lasted about 10 minutes.

“My cousin managed to buy eight tickets for standing about five minutes before me and his loading screen had gone pretty quickly, so I was nervous that my phone was going to crash.

“But then that sweet, sweet confirmation email came through.

“After the 2014 drama I didn’t think I would ever get the chance to see him live so really I am over the moon to get these tickets.”

Joshua got two seated tickets for 81 euro each: “I was expecting €100 minimum but they are priced the same as they were in 2014.”

Joshua will be going to the concert with his brother Simon – they’ll be seated for the Croke Park show on Friday, September 9.

He couldn’t resist a joke about his circumstances: “So I’ll be in my seat, slightly elevated, while my cousins are standing – so you could say ... I’ve got friends in low places.”

Looking ahead to the concert he said: “I’ve never seen him before but my parents saw him in Croke Park and in The Point and both always said the show he puts on is fantastic.”

Joshua, who got into Garth Brooks’ music through his dad and cousin Robin, is operations manager within a subway franchise in Dublin.

He commented: “It’s the one directly outside Connolly Station, so if we have 75,000 coming to Croke park for three to five days next year, it should be good for business.”

