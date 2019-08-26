Gary to be installed as new CE President

The new president of East Antrim Christian Endeavour is Larne man Gary Bissett who succeeds Lynda Anderson, from Carrickfergus.

Lynda, from First Carrickfergus Presbyterian Church completed her term as president several years ago but continued to “hold the fort”, Christian Endeavour says until someone “felt led” to allow his or her name to go forward for election.

Forty-six-year-old Gary grew up in Doagh outside Ballyclare.

Following his marriage, he and his wife moved to Larne where their two sons, Mark 18 and Gareth, aged 15, were born.

The family attend Magheramorne Presbyterian Church where Gary first became involved in children’s ministry when his sons were growing up and attending Christian Endeavour.

He started off as a helper with the pre-juniors, the youngest age group in CE and later took a more active role, becoming the leader in charge and taking on other roles and activities within the children’s ministry of his church.

Gary says that he feels that in CE he is surrounded by a “very talented and faithful team” both within the East Antrim Executive and within his own Christian Endeavour.

He has indicated that he is looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead of him throughout this year as president as well as visiting other CE societies within the Union.

His installation as president will take place at Maghramorne Presbyterian Church on Friday September 6, at 7.00 pm.

He commented that his new role is “a huge honour and privilege given to him by God” and he will be spending this special night in his life with his family and friends in God’s House.