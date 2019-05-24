George Best statue an ‘outstanding’ culmination of dying man’s dream

Terminally-ill cancer sufferer Robert Kennedy told the News Letter that making sure the project comes off without a hitch has been a huge part of his life for over a dozen years.

The statue of the Northern Ireland footballing legend, made of bronze, was unveiled at the Olympia leisure centre in south Belfast on Wednesday (to mixed public reaction).

Mr Kennedy, a 65-year-old ex-health centre driver from east Belfast had known Best’s father, Dickie (who died in 2008), for many years.

He recalls Dickie being asked what kind of memorial he would like to see to his son.

“And he said: ‘You know what I’d love personally? A statue’,” said Mr Kennedy.

The idea “stuck in my head” said Mr Kennedy, and he attempted to fundraise for it – but it did not go well. The council and IFA did not offer money, and an initial public appeal fell far short of the estimated £60,000-or-so which such a statue would cost.

In the end he managed to enlist sculptor Tony Currie, who ultimately supplied the labour for the statue (and even some of the money for the materials) at his own cost.

Mr Kennedy first began looking into the idea of the statue about 13 years ago, but about six years ago he was diagnosed with terminal cancer (asked which type, he said it was a variety so rare he was not able to readily pronounce it, but he believes there are only around a dozen sufferers in the whole Province).

He nonetheless persisted in pushing the project, and said the end result is “outstanding”.

He said: “This was a big part of my life for 13 years. Now it’s done. It’s a dream come true for me. I can tell you I’ll be up here on a regular basis making sure it’s looked after.”