Online gardening platform What Shed are recruiting a team of 10 ‘Christmas Centre Critics’ from different regions around the UK to help discover and rate the best garden centres at Christmas.

The ideal job for an avid gardener, the role will pay the successful candidate £50 per hour to visit and review garden centres in your local area.

What is the job?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A garden centre worker in Scotland stands in amongst Poinsettia ready for Christmas.

The Christmas Centre Critic's job is to give feedback on garden centres across the UK to help determine where the UK's best Christmas garden centre is based.

There are 10 roles up for grabs and the job involves successful candidates travelling to local garden centres and ranking them out of 10 across a variety of categories, including the quality of Christmas displays and decorations, festive food and drink and accessibility.

What are the benefits?

The job offers an impressive rate of pay at £50 per hour to visit and review garden centres in your local area.

Travel expenses will be covered as stated in the job specification, however if the successful candidate requires accommodation, this will not be covered.

The successful candidate will only be paid to two hours at each garden centre and will not be paid for any stay that is longer.

What is the criteria?

Any member of the public can apply, providing they are over the age of 18, have a full clean UK driving license and are passionate about gardening and the festive season.

You will need to be available to visit up to 10 garden centres from December 13 until December 24.

How can you apply?

Anyone who wishes to apply must submit an application form fir the 'Christmas Centre Critic’ role here.

The closing date is Monday, December 6, 2021.

Applications close on the 6th December, and Whatshed.co.uk will be contacting successful candidates before the 9th, in order to begin their research on the 13th.