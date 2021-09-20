Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan with Reuben Walls (8) after a tour of Parliament Buildings at Stormont in Belfast. Picture date: Monday September 20, 2021.

Eight-year-old Reuben Walls, who has a severe physical disability, saw his favourite team defeat Spanish side Villarreal after he was given the tickets for the game in August.

“It was great to meet the first minister and thank him for the tickets to the Chelsea final at Windsor Park last month. I loved seeing around Stormont,” he said.

Reuben and his family met with Mr Givan and were presented with a framed print with photographs and autographs of the Chelsea team.

Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan listening to Chelsea fanatic Reuben Walls (8) naming the Chelsea players from a set framed photos from the UEFA Super Cup that the First Minster has just given to Reuben in the office of First Minister at Parliament Buildings at Stormont in Belfast. Picture date: Monday September 20, 2021. PA Photo. First Minister Givan arranged tickets for the Chelsea fanatic and his family to the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast between Chelsea against Villarreal in August. See PA story ULSTER SuperCup . Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

And the youngster – who was born without both lower limbs, a shortened arm and a hand missing a finger – did not just have football on his mind but admitted that he might like to be a politician in the future and had three requests for the first minister.

“I’d like there to be metal straws, or bring back plastic straws, because they are better than paper, as paper straws get too soggy,” he told the DUP politician.

“There should be no more homework,” he said.

“And the third thing is that there needs to be more 5G sites. The internet is too slow and needs to be faster.”

Mr Givan said it was an “absolute pleasure” to meet Reuben and his family.

“He is a bright, articulate and very switched on young man. Not only is he an expert on all things football, and Chelsea in particular, but he was a strong advocate for the things that make his life and that of his school mates better,” he said.

“Reuben’s visit today reminds us all that sometimes the important issues are really the small ones that make our everyday lives better.”

Reuben’s dad Stephen said: “It was lovely to get the chance to meet the first minister for the first time and to come to Stormont where lots of decisions happen that will shape Reuben and his future.

“One of the things we are all very aware of is that there are often barriers that can be removed.

“It is important that young folk who have challenges in life realise that there are processes here that can help make life easier and better for them.”

