Gofundme launched to help disadvantaged children in memory of Lauren Bullock - who died in St Patrick's night disco crush

A fundraiser has been launched to raise money for a cause close to the heart of tragic Lauren Bullock, who died last year in a disco crush in Cookstown.

Lauren, 17, died along with 17-year-old Morgan Barnard and 16-year-old Connor Currie in the teenage tragedy.

The fundraiser, which aims to raise £5000 and created recently, says:

"It is almost a year since Lauren walked with us in our family.

"We miss her dearly - every moment of every day.

"Our hearts were broken when she was taken from this world.

"So, to honour her legacy of thinking and doing for others, we have decided to raise some money for charity in Lauren’s memory - 80 of us will be Climbing Cuilcagh Mountain - The Stairway to Heaven on Saturday 14th March 2020.

"We will walk in Lauren’s memory ❤️

"We will walk and talk and laugh and share our stories and memories❤️

"The charities we will donate to will be Angel Wishes & Children In Crossfire.

"Lauren loved helping others and she was particularly passionate about helping children.

"Thank you all for your support of our family over the last year - we have appreciated it all ❤️

#forgetmenot

#foreverinourhearts

#stairwaytoheaven".

To donate to the fundraiser click here