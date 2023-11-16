GoFundMe started for 'devastated' local family whose son died after falling from Snowdon mountain

A GoFundMe has been started to help an Antrim family after the sudden death of William Onion on November 11 after he fell from Snowdon mountain.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The appeal, started by Lyndsey Crossland on behalf of Alastair Onion, says: “On behalf of the family we would like to raise some money in memory of William and to help towards funeral costs to give him the send off he deserves.

“William had a real lust for life and his bright personality impacted anybody who met him, his positivity shone through in his work and the many charity events he arranged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We would like to raise enough money to honour his life and support his family and partner in this devastating time”.

Snowdon mountain is found in Wales.

A further message from Alastair Onion (William’s father) on the appeal is: “I have no words to convey how devastated we are.

"William fell today from Snowdon mountain. He was doing what he loved, he was with friends, that much we are thankful for.

"He passed at 11am on the eleventh day of the eleventh month, a soldier through and through, a son that no man could have been prouder of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was happy, loved and someone that whomever met him, thought the world of him.

"William we will miss you always. ”

The appeal has now raised £6,364.

The original target had been £4,000.

GoFundMe for William Onion

A death notice on Wrays Funeral Directors says that William Dennis Onion passed away on November 11 , 2023 ‘on the 11th hour on Mount Snowdon’.

"Loving son of Alastair and Julie, much loved brother of Amy, dear grandson of Dennis and the late Irene, Betty and the late Tony, cherished partner of Nichol,” adds the notice.