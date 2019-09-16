Good Relations Week celebrates ‘ordinary people who are remarkable’

Good Relations Week will involve everything from a Troubles art exhibition to a public talk from the Presbyterian minister who befriended Martin McGuinness.

The week-long programme of more than 100 events aimed at making a positive change for peace is organised by the Community Relations Council.

This evening in Carrickfergus Town Hall at 7pm political historian Dr Eamon Phoenix and biographer Paul McNamara will present talks on diplomat Sean Lester’s life and times.

The event aims to explore the legacy of the significant local historical figure in a sensitive way that will be inclusive for all members of the community.

Also today a Troubles Art exhibition will open in Enniskillen Castle. Drawn from the art collection at National Museums NI, it provides a broad representation of responses to the Troubles by a range of artists from Northern Ireland and beyond.

It comprises of over 24 works including paintings, drawings and photographs, from renowned artists such as Jack Pakenham, Rita Duffy and Joseph McWilliams, and explores a broad range of themes such as suffering and loss, violence and destruction, imprisonment, sectarianism, traditions, territory, and life in the midst of turmoil.

Meanwhile, at 1pm a guided tour of Derry City Cemetery will take place entitled ‘History Of The Headstones’.

Tomorrow in Mahon’s Hotel, Irvinestown at 7pm, Rev David Latimer will give a talk based on his book ‘A Leap of Faith’, recounting his very public – and controversial – friendship with Martin McGuinness.

On Wednesday Greater Shantallow Youth Centre will screen its film about the devastating impact of punishment attacks called ‘Don’t Shoot My Wane, Shoot Me’.

Jacqueline Irwin, chief executive of the Community Relations Council, said: “These events are full of people playing an active part in creating and sustaining good relationships across the community. Their commitment to the importance of community relationships is what we want to celebrate this year.

“Good Relations Week celebrates seemingly ordinary people who are actually remarkable. They are remarkable because they have decided not to leave it to someone else; they make a contribution. They may not live their lives in the spotlight but they are at the core of the story of peace. They are the energy that drives peacebuilding and a united community.”

For more information on events happening in each area visit www.goodrelationsweek.com where a copy of the programme is available for download.

It can be searched by event type, geographical area and date.