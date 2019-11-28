Gracie Gordon | 'A beautiful young daughter taken too soon' - tributes are being paid to girl (14) who died in NI river tragedy

The family and friends of a 14 year-old girl who died after falling into the Inver River have being paying tribute to her.

The girl, who has been named locally as Gracie Gordon, was a pupil at St. Killian's College in Carnlough, County Antrim.

Fourteen year-old Gracie Gordon who died after falling into the Inver River in Larne on Tuesday evening.

The teenager's death has been described as a tragic accident.

As news on the girl's identity began filtering through on Wednesday evening friends and family posted tributes online.

"A beautiful daughter taken too soon.

"My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

"God bless Gracie," said one woman.

A friend close to Gracie's family has set-up a GoFundMe fundraising page to help them with funeral costs.

"Gracie lost her precious life in the most tragic circumstances," wrote fundraising organiser, Ally McConnell.

"Nothing any of us can do will take away the pain that the family are experiencing.

"I have been overwhelmed today with people asking how they can help and we want to be able to help in the most practical way possible," added Ally.

