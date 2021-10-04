Belfast's Grand Opera House

SIX The Musical will take to the stage from Wednesday 5, as the audience see the improved Grand Opera House for the first time.

The multi-million pound restoration project started in January 2020, and by March it was suspended due to the pandemic.

After the project began again in June 2020, the improved theatre was set to open in December, alongside a pantomime of Goldilocks and the Three Bears - until restrictions changed again.

Ten months after the original reopening date the Chief Executive of Grand Opera House, Ian Wilson, said: “I am thrilled, and the staff are very excited that we are reopening the theatre on Wednesday night with SIX The Musical.

“It is sold out across all the performances, which is great to have a sell out show being the first show back on stage.”

The Chief Executive said: “The economic structure of the theatre business these days relies on very high attendance levels.”

He added: “The entertainment sector and the arts sector have been asking the Northern Ireland executive for a reopening date, we have consistently done that over the last four months.”

As of September 27, theatres were allowed to open without social distancing, which allowed full capacity.

Mr Wilson explained: “The Grand Opera House is a 1000 seated venue. With social distancing, it would give us around 350 seats.

“So there is no way it would be financially viable in the longer term to operate if social distancing wasn’t removed.”