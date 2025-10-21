Great British Bake Off brush off for Northern Irish contestant Iain Ross as he exits in quarter finals

​Northern Irish software engineer Iain Ross has become the eighth baker to leave ‘The Great British Bake Off’ tent after struggling to impress the judges during the quarter final.

The 29-year-old from Coleraine left at the end of Dessert Week which saw the bakers take on three dessert-based challenges including making a Basque-style cheesecake, a gluten-free sponge, and a free-standing trifle as the week’s Showstopper.

Tuesday’s episode crowned medical student Jasmine Mitchell as the week’s Star Baker while presenter Noel Fielding broke the news to Iain that he would be leaving the tent.

He said: “I didn’t think I would make it this far – I never thought I would make it past the first couple of weeks. So to make it to the quarter-finals is something that I couldn’t ever have thought of.

“We have had the best group of bakers. We have made really, really good friends, and we always have a laugh. It’s just been fantastic.

“My main take-away from Bake Off is that I truly love baking, I was starting to stagnate with my bakes and being on Bake Off just reignited my passion and showed me that this is what I love doing in this life.

“Barely anyone in my life is as obsessed with baking as I am, so being around so many people that absolutely love baking is just incredible.”

Reflecting on his favourite moments from the Channel 4 show, Iain said it was his Bingate 2.0 showstopper which referenced the viral series “scandal” from over a decade ago, when contestant Iain Watters’ baked Alaska ended up in the bin after baker Diana Beard removed his ice cream from the freezer without telling him.

It has since been referred to as “Bingate”.

Speaking about the redemption cake, he said: “I think my best moment was presenting Bingate 2.0 to Paul – Bingate was my favourite Bake Off moment, and I always said that if another Iain from Belfast got on the show I’d have to pay tribute to it. I almost didn’t do it, but I’m so glad I did.

“My worst moment had to be the Bread Week showstopper.

"I changed that recipe completely six times in the run-up to that week and I completely psyched myself out because I put so much pressure on myself to make something weird and wacky.”