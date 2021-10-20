Fireworks are exciting for humans, but for our four legged friends, they can be incredibly distressing.

Dogs hearing is very sensitive, so you can imagine how frightening the noise of fireworks can be be for them.

To help you look after your dog this Halloween, the Dogs Trust have put together some top tips on how to keep your dog safe.

Fireworks can be frightening for dogs, so it's important to keep them indoors to stay safe.

Before the Halloween fireworks kick off

The Dogs Trust have put together a list of recommendations to help keep your dogs safe during fireworks.

1. Dog proof your house and garden

If your dog is startled by the noise they may bolt, so make sure that your home and garden are secure incase your dog tries to escape.

2. Keep your dog's details updated

If your dog does bolt, it's essential to make sure your dog is wearing a collar and their microchip is up to date.

3. Walk your dog before dark

Walk your dog before it gets dark so they can go to the bathroom without being spooked.

4. Feed your dog before the fireworks

Your dog may not eat if unsettled by fireworks, it's important to feed them beforehand.

5. Make them a den

Dogs can find comfort in a hiding place, providing them a safe space where they can hide, such as under the table or behind the sofa. Keep this area warm and maybe add a blanket with your smell and their favourite toys to this area.

How to help keep your dog calm during fireworks

There are a few ways that you can help keep your dog calm during fireworks, below we share a few of the Dog's Trust top tips.

1. Comfort your Dog

If your dog needs comforting, provide this and reassure them that there is nothing to be scared of by acting calm

2. Don't leave your dog alone

If you leave your dog alone and they panic, they could injure themselves, it's best to always stay with your pet when there are fireworks.

3. Keep your dog busy

Try to keep your dog distracted by playing games and showing them attention. If they want to hide, let them stay where they stay safe.

4. Prevent your dog from escaping

Your dog may bolt if startled, ensure that there is no way your dog to escape if panicked.

What can you do if your dog has a fear of fireworks?

Using some of the techniques mentioned above can help, but if you notice that your dog has a fear of fireworks and loud noises that is causing them distress, it's best to get in touch with your vet to see what options they can offer.