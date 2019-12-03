‘Happy-go-lucky’ Abbie Nummy loved farming and ‘the muckier the job the better it was’, funeral hears

The family of the teenager killed in a Co Armagh farm accident have praised the Newry High School pupil as a happy-go-lucky girl who always had a big smile on her face.

Abbie Nummy, 14, died following an incident at the farm in the Altnaveigh area outside Newry on Saturday.

Her funeral took place on Tuesday (December 3) at St Mary’s Parish Church in the city centre.

Mourners heard how the popular teenager loved life on the farm and was never happier than when driving and baling with her cousin an uncle.

Conducting the service, Captain Gary Roberts of the Church Army read a tribute from Abbie’s family - and said he was sure “she would want us to remember her with joy” and all the good times together.

The family tribute said: “No matter what you asked her to do it didn’t matter whether the task was clean or dirty - she just did it.

“Abbie loved farming especially the driving bit with her cousins Dylan and her uncle Derek.

“In a way for Abbie, the muckier the job the better it was”.

As well as loving her life on the farm, at school Abbie was a keen hockey and football player who was entered every event on sports day – her determination ensuring she was often among those winning medals.

Continuing his eulogy, Capt Roberts said: “Listening to the words from Abbie’s family and friends it’s clear that although she lived for just fourteen years she packed in so much during that time.

“What an impression she has made upon the lives of those who knew and loved her – both family and friends.

“Abbie lived her life to the full...she was filled with enthusiasm, topped up with boundless energy...cram packed with her own special sense of humour.”

He went on to say: “Her life lovingly overflowed into her relationships with family at home and friends at school and wherever Abbie happened to be.”

Officials from the Health and Safety Executive NI (HSENI) visited the scene of the tragedy and have launched an investigation, while the PSNI has said a file is being prepared for the coroner.

No further details around the exact circumstances of the tragedy are known at this stage.

Among the many tributes being paid to Abbie on social media, one described her as “the loveliest, well mannered child and will be missed by all who knew her”.

Another said: “Abbie was incredible. Absolutely heartbreaking.”