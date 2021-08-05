Hard work of ‘mighty’ donkeys in Province celebrated at Ulster Folk Museum

Ulster Folk Museum Farming Manager, Robert Berry and Farming Assistant, Pamela Marshall, take the resident donkeys for a walk. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

The Cultra museum plays host to its annual Donkey Weekend on Saturday and Sunday with visitor manager Susan Starrett keen to see the humble donkey get the credit its deserves.

She said: “What a lot of people don’t realise is that a donkey is an awful lot stronger than a horse. They are mighty as such.

“People really do underestimate the actual strength they have. The donkey would have been the one doing the hard labour.

Susan Starrett, visitor services manager at Ulster Folk Museum

“Donkeys were used for an awful lot of work on the farm in place of horses – ploughing, moving turf, clearing rocky fields. Horses do get all of the glory but donkeys were a very useful working animal on a farm. That is why they would have been so prevalent because they were so useful.

“If you were to speak to our farm manager Robert or our farm hand Pamela they would tell you that while a horse might jump straight into something a donkey might be more reserved, it will consider the situation first before it does begin. They’re smarter than people give them credit for as well.”

She said that a donkey’s strength was not to be feared: “They are very, very docile. They would have been a kind, family pet, even 100 years ago that would have been the case. They like people, they like company – you can’t just buy one donkey. You need to have two at a minimum.”

Ulster Folk Museum has a working farm on site with four donkeys: “They have the own individual personalities, they’re all very different even in terms of appearance.”

The Donkey Weekend, in partnership with the Donkey Breed Society, will give visitors the chance to see the donkeys taking part in egg and spoon races, playing musical chairs and competing in a fancy-dress competition.

Visitors will also have the chance to help judge the best in show at a donkey championship.

There will be lots more for visitors to see as they canter around the museum’s town and countryside including expert craft demonstrators showing a range of traditional crafts and skills such as forge work, linen and tweed weaving, printing and basket making.

Susan said: “We’re really excited to welcome visitors to this year’s Donkey Weekend which is always so popular and gives us an opportunity to highlight the role this friendly farm animal has played in Ulster’s rural history.

“As usual, we have plenty of fun activities in store for all the family. It’s a fantastic day out for everyone.”

Tickets for Donkey Weekend should be booked online in advance at www.nmni.com

