Hazelwood Integrated College pays tribute to Julie Maxwell

Hazelwood Integrated College has passed on its sincere condolences to the family and friends of past pupil, Julie McCann (Maxwell), following her sudden death at the weekend.

Ms Maxwell (36) passed away suddenly after collapsing in a Belfast bar on Saturday night.

Paying tribute to the actress who starred in the BBC NI comedy show, Soft Border Patrol, a spokesperson for the Whitewell Road school said: “Julie was a very active and talented student in the Hazelwood community. She excelled in her GCSEs and A-levels, particularly in Music and Drama, and was renowned for her singing and dramatic skills.

“As a young student, she was involved in shows, productions, and the school choir. Her bubbly personality and her charismatic mannerisms made her a very popular girl.”

The spokesperson added: “Julie is fondly remembered as a ‘Pink Lady’ in our 1995 production of ‘Grease’.

“Julie was an ambassador for Hazelwood Integrated College throughout her school days. Her Music teacher, Ms Beare, has fond memories of taking her to Denver in Colorado. Whilst there, Julie sang a variety of songs including ‘She Moved Through the Fair’, to the American Consulate.

“May she rest in peace.”