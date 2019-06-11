Heartbreak at sudden passing of dad of four, Brian Brady

Shockwaves went through Lurgan this week at news Brian Brady, a popular and highly-regarded family man, had been found dead.

Mr Brady, a father of four children, had been found by his family at his Dingwell Park home after he failed to call his mother as he usually did every night.

The 38-year-old had died suddenly in bed and the police have said there were no suspicious circumstances. A Post Mortem is to be carried out today (Wednesday).

His passing has shocked and saddened people across the community but most especially his loving family.

Brian was first and foremost a family man and absolutely adored his four children Caolan (13), twins Kaitlin and Chloe (10) and little Rachel (4).

He came from a very close family. Son of John and Nuala Brady, Brian grew up in Kilvoragh Park in Lurgan with brothers Peter and James and sister Flo.

Just a few months ago, on March 19th, he got engaged to his girlfriend Kathy. They had planned to get married in April 2021.

An employee of Almac, Brian enjoyed his free time.

His passion was for Liverpool FC and he was an avid supporter, often going to games and would never miss a match on TV. He was ecstatic when Liverpool won the European Championship two weeks ago.

Another passion he shared with his brothers was motorbikes and often they made the annual trip to the north coast to follow the racing.

Described by his family and friends as ‘a bit of a rocket’, he had a bubbly, vivacious personality, full of life and banter, always on the go.

Primarily though, he had a heart of gold, a real gentleman who would do anything for anyone, day or night.

Brian was a considerate man, who worried about his family and would do anything for them.

He was very caring and lived for his children.

He idolised his mother Nuala and rang her every night to tell her he loved her.

His remains are expected at the family home in Kilvoragh Park today (Wednesday).

Funeral arrangements later.